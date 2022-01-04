Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2022: F,IMAX,QSR,QSR.TO

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) fell 0.6%.

In company news, Ford Motor (F) share rallied nearly 11% after the automaker said it plans to nearly double annual production capacity for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 150,000 vehicles per year to meet surging demand.

Imax (IMAX) shares rose 1.4% after the wide-screen movie exhibitor said its Q4 box office gross totaled $277 million, marking its best performance for the final three months of the year since 2017 despite a spike in COVID-19 cases late in the quarter. "There is no question that audiences worldwide are returning to the movies," CEO Rich Gelfond said.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) slid 1.4% after announcing the expansion of its Popeyes restaurant brand into South Korea under an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with a subsidiary of the Silla Group conglomerate. The first Popeyes branch is expected to open later this year, with Silla planning to open and run hundreds of Popeyes outlets in South Korea over the next few years. Financial terms were not disclosed.

