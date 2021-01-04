Markets
TSLA

Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2021: TSLA, FCAU, XPEV, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were advancing by 0.18% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently 0.81% higher.

Tesla (TSLA) was up more than 2% after saying it delivered 499,550 electric vehicles in 2020 and that production of the Model Y has commenced at its Shanghai gigafactory, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

Shareholders of Peugeot owner PSA have approved the proposed merger between the French carmaker and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) at a special meeting, media reports said. Fiat Chrysler was rallying past 3% recently.

XPeng (XPEV) was advancing by more than 6% after saying it delivered 5,700 electric vehicles in December, a 35% rise from November and a 326% increase from the same month last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA FCAU XPEV XLP XLY

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular