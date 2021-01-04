Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2021: TSLA, FCAU, XPEV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were advancing by 0.18% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently 0.81% higher.

Tesla (TSLA) was up more than 2% after saying it delivered 499,550 electric vehicles in 2020 and that production of the Model Y has commenced at its Shanghai gigafactory, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

Shareholders of Peugeot owner PSA have approved the proposed merger between the French carmaker and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) at a special meeting, media reports said. Fiat Chrysler was rallying past 3% recently.

XPeng (XPEV) was advancing by more than 6% after saying it delivered 5,700 electric vehicles in December, a 35% rise from November and a 326% increase from the same month last year.

