Consumer Sector Update for 01/04/2021: NEOG,NOMD,NIO,NCTY

Consumer stocks improved off their earlier session lows, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Monday dropping 1.1% in late trade while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Neogen (NEOG) fell 1.2% after the food-safety company announced its purchase of privately held Megazyme, an Irish quality-control services company for the food and beverage industries. Financial terms were not disclosed but Neogen said it will continue to operate Megazyme as a standalone business.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) declined 1.1% after Monday saying it has completed the acquisition of frozen food brand Findus Switzerland from Froneri International for $134.9 million. The packaged foods company is expecting the deal will immediately increase its adjusted per-share earnings during its FY21 ending next Dec. 31.

Among gainers, Nio (NIO) climbed almost 10% after the electric vehicles company Sunday said that it delivered 7,007 units in December, up 121% over the same month last year and boosting its Q4 total to 17,353 units. December deliveries were spread relatively evenly across Nio's model lines, with the company selling 2,505 of its EC6 5-seater premium coupe and another 2,493 units of its high performance ES6 sports utility vehicle. It also sold 2,009 of its flagship ES8 6- or 7-seat SUV.

The9 Ltd (NCTY) soared 87% after the mobile and online games company said it has signed a cooperation and investment term sheet with several Chinese cryptocurrency and blockchain investors to support the launch of its new NBTC Ltd business unit. The9 CEO Jun Zhut said its goals for NBTC include building mining machines with the processing power to eventually contribute between 8% to 10% of the global hash rate of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

