Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2024: TM, HMC, PGTI, DOOR, FUBO

Consumer stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales increased by 5.6% from a year earlier in the week ended Dec. 30 after a 4.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Toyota (TM) unit Toyota Motor North America on Wednesday said US sales volume in 2023 rose 6.6% to almost 2.25 million vehicles from a year earlier with a 7% increase on a daily selling rate basis. Toyota shares edged up 0.1%.

Honda (HMC) was shedding 0.6%. Its subsidiary American Honda sold 1.3 million units in 2023, an increase of 33% from a year earlier.

FuboTV (FUBO) said late Tuesday it closed a privately negotiated exchange with Mudrick Capital Management, a holder of its 3.25% convertible notes due 2026, under which Mudrick exchanged about $205.8 million in convertible notes for about $177.5 million of Fubo's new convertible notes due 2029. Fubo shares slumped past 7%.

PGT Innovations (PGTI) said late Tuesday it received an unsolicited proposal from Miter Brands to acquire the manufacturer of windows and doors for $41.50 per share in cash, topping a prior bid by Masonite International (DOOR). PGT Innovations shares rose 3.2% and Masonite was down 1.7%.

