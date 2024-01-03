News & Insights

Markets
TM

Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2024: TM, HMC, PGTI, DOOR, FUBO

January 03, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales increased by 5.6% from a year earlier in the week ended Dec. 30 after a 4.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Toyota (TM) unit Toyota Motor North America on Wednesday said US sales volume in 2023 rose 6.6% to almost 2.25 million vehicles from a year earlier with a 7% increase on a daily selling rate basis. Toyota shares edged up 0.1%.

Honda (HMC) was shedding 0.6%. Its subsidiary American Honda sold 1.3 million units in 2023, an increase of 33% from a year earlier.

FuboTV (FUBO) said late Tuesday it closed a privately negotiated exchange with Mudrick Capital Management, a holder of its 3.25% convertible notes due 2026, under which Mudrick exchanged about $205.8 million in convertible notes for about $177.5 million of Fubo's new convertible notes due 2029. Fubo shares slumped past 7%.

PGT Innovations (PGTI) said late Tuesday it received an unsolicited proposal from Miter Brands to acquire the manufacturer of windows and doors for $41.50 per share in cash, topping a prior bid by Masonite International (DOOR). PGT Innovations shares rose 3.2% and Masonite was down 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TM
HMC
PGTI
DOOR
FUBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.