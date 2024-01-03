Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2024: FUBO, PGTI, DOOR, ROKU

Consumer stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.3%.

In corporate news, FuboTV (FUBO) said late Tuesday it closed a privately negotiated exchange with Mudrick Capital Management, a holder of its 3.25% convertible notes due 2026, under which Mudrick exchanged about $205.8 million in convertible notes for about $177.5 million of Fubo's new convertible notes due 2029. Fubo shares slumped 7%.

PGT Innovations (PGTI) said late Tuesday it received an unsolicited proposal from Miter Brands to acquire the manufacturer of windows and doors for $41.50 per share in cash, topping a prior bid by Masonite International (DOOR). PGT Innovations shares rose 3.3% and Masonite was slightly lower.

Roku (ROKU) is launching its first high-end televisions in the spring as it seeks to sustain sales momentum for its devices, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Roku was falling 2.6%.

