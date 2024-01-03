Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2024: BLMN, SJM, THS, BROS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing by 0.4% recently.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) was up more than 2% after saying it had named Dave George and Jon Sagal to its board as part of an agreement with shareholder Starboard Value.

JM Smucker (SJM) said it sold its branded pickle assets to Treehouse Foods (THS) for roughly $20 million, subject to a working capital adjustment. Treehouse Foods was more than 1% higher pre-bell.

Dutch Bros (BROS) said Joth Ricci resigned as chief executive, effective this past Sunday. Dutch Bros was down 1% in recent premarket activity.

