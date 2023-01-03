Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2023: XLP, XLY, HZN, LI, XPEV

Markets
Consumer stocks were rising premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was rising 0.6% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.7%.

Horizon Global (HZN) was rallying 339% after it agreed to merge with automotive parts manufacturer First Brands Group.

Li Auto (LI) was rising more than 6% after reporting the delivery of 21,233 vehicles in December, up nearly 51% from a year earlier.

XPeng (XPEV) was gaining more than 6% it delivered 11,292 smart electric vehicles in December, up 94% from a month earlier.

