Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2023: TSLA,OTLY,HZN

January 03, 2023 — 01:53 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mostly lower in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.0% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1.5%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) tumbled 14% after the electric car company Monday said it delivered 405,278 vehicles during the final three months of 2022, up from 308,600 vehicles during the year-ago period but trailing Wall Street expectations for 420,760 vehicles. It was the third quarter in a row Telsa has missed delivery forecasts, according to Bloomberg data.

Oatly Group (OTLY) jumped almost 16% on Tuesday after the Swedish oat-based beverage company said it will receive $72 million after forming a long-term strategic hybrid partnership in North America with Canadian-based bottler Ya YA Foods. Ya YA Foods will own most assets, including mixing and filling equipment, although Oatly will retain full ownership of its oat-base production, the companies said.

Horizon Global (HZN) quadrupled after agreeing to a $48.5 million buyout offer from First Brands Group, with the rival auto-parts manufacturer paying $1.75 in cash for each Horizon common share, or 350% above its last closing price. The deal is contingent on First Brands completing a tender offer for Horizon's common and series B preferred stock and other customary conditions.

