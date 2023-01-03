Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2023: BIOX,SANW,TSLA,OTLY,HZN

Consumer stocks were mostly lower in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both retreating about 0.5%.

In company news, Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) was drifting 1.8% lower after S&W Seed Company (SANW) Tuesday said it was partnering with a Bioceres subsidiary on a joint venture for wheat breeding in Australia. S&W Seed shares were more than 8% higher shortly before Tuesday's closing bell.

Tesla (TSLA) tumbled almost 13% after the electric car company Monday said it delivered 405,278 vehicles during the final three months of 2022, up from 308,600 vehicles during the year-ago period but trailing Wall Street expectations for 420,760 vehicles. It was the third quarter in a row that Telsa has missed delivery forecasts, according to Bloomberg data.

Among gainers, Oatly Group (OTLY) jumped over 14% on Tuesday after the Swedish oat-based beverage company said it will receive $72 million after forming a long-term strategic hybrid partnership in North America with Canadian-based bottler Ya YA Foods. Ya YA Foods will own most assets, including mixing and filling equipment, while Oatly will retain full ownership of its oat-base production, the companies said.

Horizon Global (HZN) quadrupled after agreeing to a $48.5 million buyout offer from First Brands Group, with the rival auto-parts manufacturer paying $1.75 in cash for each Horizon common share, or 350% above its last closing price. The deal is contingent on First Brands completing a tender offer for Horizon's common and series B preferred stock and other customary conditions.

