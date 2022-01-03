Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2022: TSLA, ODP, ESCA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.14% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up more than 1%.

Tesla (TSLA) was rallying past 7% after reporting its Q4 production increased to 305,840 vehicles from 179,757 vehicles a year before.

ODP (ODP) was up more than 4% after saying it has sold its CompuCom Systems unit to an affiliate of Variant Equity in a transaction valued up to $305 million.

Escalade (ESCA) was almost 3% higher after saying it agreed to acquire the assets of the Brunswick Billiards business from Life Fitness for an undisclosed sum.

