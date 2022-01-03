Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2022: GTN,AFI,KXIN,ESCA

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.6%.

In company news, Gray Television (GTN) increased 7.1% after Barrington Research identified the broadcaster as one of its top picks among media and entertainment stocks for this year, citing its "top-quality management" as well as its expanding platform as the company enters the 2022 political spending cycle.

Escalade (ESCA) was 5.5% higher after the sporting goods company Monday announced its purchase of Brunswick Billiards from KPS Capital Partners portfolio company Life Fitness.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) rose 8.3% after the Chinese dealership chain Monday said it received a $20 million strategic investment from several institutional investors, beginning with an initial $2 million stake and with the remaining $18 million expected before the end of March.

Armstrong Flooring (AFI) climbed over 39% after late Friday saying its board has authorized a review of its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, and hiring investment bankers Lokey Capital to assist with the process.

