Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2022: AFI, KXIN, ESCA

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 2.1%.

In company news, Armstrong Flooring (AFI) climbed over 35% after late Friday saying its board has authorized a review of its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, and hiring investment bankers Lokey Capital to assist with the process.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) rose 5.3% after the Chinese dealership chain Monday said it received a $20 million strategic investment from several institutional investors, beginning with an initial $2 million stake and with the remaining $18 million expected before the end of March.

Escalade (ESCA) was 3.9% higher after the sporting goods company Monday announced its purchase of Brunswick Billiards from KPS Capital Partners portfolio company Life Fitness. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

