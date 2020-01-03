Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2020: LB, LW

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.41%

MCD: -0.62%

DIS: -1.15%

CVS: -0.76%

KO: -0.35%

Leading consumer stocks were on the decline during pre-market trading hours Friday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) L Brands (LB), up 3% after Bank of America Securities upgrades its rating on the company to buy from neutral.

(+) Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) was rising over 3% after reporting on pre-market Friday fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share, up from $0.80 per share in the year-ago quarter and above the consensus estimate of $0.86 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.