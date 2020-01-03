Consumer Sector Update for 01/03/2020: CIDM,TSLA,LW

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks still were mixed, with the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 dropping 0.7% while the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.1% this afternoon.

(+) Cinedigm (CIDM) rose 15% after the movie distributor late Thursday said it was acquiring a 29% equity stake in Chinese entertainment company Starrise Media Holdings from two of its investors in exchange for around 54.9 million shares of Cinedigm Class A common stock. The deal is expected to close before the end of March, subject to approval by Cinedigm shareholders and its lenders along with regulatory clearances and other conditions.

(+) Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) climbed 12% after the packaged foods company reported a $0.95 per share non-GAAP profit for its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 24, up from $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. It also reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue and said it now sees FY20 sales growth reaching the top end of its forecast projecting an increase in the mid-single percentage digits.

(+) Tesla (TSLA) was ahead 3.3% after the electric vehicle manufacturer reported record production and deliveries during the three months ended Dec. 31. Q4 output reached almost 105,000 vehicles and the company delivered about 112,000 vehicles during the quarter, lifting its 2019 deliveries to around 367,500 vehicles, or more than 50% above year-ago levels, and matching its prior guidance.

