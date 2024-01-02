News & Insights

Markets
HGV

Consumer Sector Update for 01/02/2024: HGV, CLAR, CALM

January 02, 2024 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7%.

In corporate news, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) shares jumped 4.2% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Clarus (CLAR) was down 0.7% after it said Friday it agreed to sell its Precision Sport segment to an unnamed US-based buyer in an all-cash deal for $175 million.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) agreed to acquire a broiler processing plant, hatchery, and feed mill in Dexter, Missouri, which were recently closed by Tyson Foods (TSN). Cal-Maine Foods shares were shedding 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HGV
CLAR
CALM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.