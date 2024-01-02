Consumer Sector Update for 01/02/2024: CLAR, CALM, TSN, NIO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.5%.

Clarus (CLAR) was slipping past 3% after saying Friday it agreed to sell its Precision Sport segment, comprised of Sierra Bullets and Barnes Bullets - Mona units, to an unnamed US-based buyer in an all-cash deal for $175 million at closing.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) agreed to acquire a broiler processing plant, hatchery, and feed mill in Dexter, Missouri, which were recently closed by Tyson Foods (TSN). Cal-Maine Foods was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

Nio (NIO) said it had delivered 18,012 vehicles in December, up nearly 14% from a year earlier. Nio was marginally declining pre-bell.

