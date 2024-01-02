Consumer Sector Update for 01/02/2024: BRC, HGV, CLAR, CALM

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.2%.

In corporate news, Brady (BRC) shares rose 3.8% after BofA Securities upgraded the company's stock rating to buy from underperform and raised the price target to $65 from $51.

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) shares added 2.8% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Clarus (CLAR) was down 4.9% after saying Friday it agreed to sell its Precision Sport segment to an unnamed US-based buyer in an all-cash deal for $175 million.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) agreed to acquire a broiler processing plant, hatchery, and feed mill in Dexter, Missouri, which were recently closed by Tyson Foods (TSN). Cal-Maine Foods shares were shedding 1.6%.

