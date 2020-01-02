Consumer Sector Update for 01/02/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, JMEI, AXE, FAMI

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.51%

MCD: +0.30%

DIS: +0.62%

CVS: +0.55%

KO: +0.13%

Top consumer stocks were gaining before markets open on Thursday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Jumei International Holding (JMEI), which dropped less than 1% before markets open. The China-based online retailer of beauty products recently said that it will delay the release of its financial results for the first half of 2019.

In other sector news:

(=) Anixter International (AXE) was flat after announcing that it has agreed to an upwardly revised merger agreement with private equity manager Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a transaction now valued at approximately $4.3 billion.

(=) Farmmi (FAMI), a China-based agriculture products supplier, was also flat before markets open on Tuesday. The company earlier reported a loss of $0.03 per share for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2019, compared with earnings of $0.29 per share last year.

