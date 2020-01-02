Consumer Sector Update for 01/02/2020: DAR,UAL,EROS

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 dropping almost 1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Darling Ingredients (DAR) declined fractionally. The company Thursday said it purchased the 50% equity interest it didn't already own in the EnviroFlight joint venture from Intrexon (XON) for an undisclosed amount. All 62 EnviroFlight employees are expected to continue with the Kentucky-based company, which can grow up to 900 tons of dried black soldier larvae each year to produce environmentally-friendly, high-value nutrients.

In other sector news:

(+) United Airlines (UAL) rose 1.3% after an Evercore ISI upgrade of the air carrier to outperform from in-line along with a $20 increase in its price target for the company's stock to $125.

(+) Eros International (EROS) climbed more than 1% after the Indian streaming video company said it has partnered with telecom provider Ooredoo Qatar to provide its Eros Now entertainment platform to Ooredoo subscribers.

