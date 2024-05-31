Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2024: SAM, TSLA, CZR, GPS

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Friday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Boston Beer (SAM) shares surged 21% after The Wall Street Journal reported the company is in talks to be acquired by Japan's Suntory.

Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk allegedly sold $7.53 billion of Tesla stock between November and December 2022 while in possession of, and motivated by, material non-public information, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by investor Michael Perry in Delaware Chancery Court. Tesla shares were falling 1.5%.

Carl Icahn has amassed a large position in Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Bloomberg reported Friday. Caesars shares surged past 11%.

Gap (GPS) shares soared 27% in recent trading, a day after the company reported Q1 fiscal earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

