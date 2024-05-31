Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2024: JWN, DOOO, FLUT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was marginally higher.

Nordstrom (JWN) fell by more than 1% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.24 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.07 per share a year earlier.

BRP (DOOO) was down by nearly 4% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 normalized earnings and revenue. The company also lowered its EPS and revenue outlook for the full year.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) said its primary listing is now on the New York Stock Exchange. Flutter Entertainment was 0.3% lower pre-bell.

