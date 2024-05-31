News & Insights

Markets
JWN

Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2024: JWN, DOOO, FLUT, XLP, XLY

May 31, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was marginally higher.

Nordstrom (JWN) fell by more than 1% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.24 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.07 per share a year earlier.

BRP (DOOO) was down by nearly 4% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 normalized earnings and revenue. The company also lowered its EPS and revenue outlook for the full year.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) said its primary listing is now on the New York Stock Exchange. Flutter Entertainment was 0.3% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JWN
DOOO
FLUT
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.