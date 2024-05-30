Consumer Sector Update for 05/30/2024: XLP, XLY, BURL, BIRK, FL

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally up and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.1% higher.

Burlington Stores (BURL) shares rose 15% after the company reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted diluted earnings and revenue.

Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) shares advanced nearly 10% after the company reported that its adjusted earnings were unchanged and its revenue increased in fiscal Q2.

Foot Locker (FL) shares were up 13% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, higher than analysts' expectations of $0.12.

