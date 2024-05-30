Consumer Sector Update for 05/30/2024: BBY, KSS, HRL

Consumer stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.8%.

In corporate news, Best Buy's (BBY) fiscal Q1 earnings grew more than the market forecast, and its guidance for fiscal 2025 was in line with analysts' expectations. Its shares climbed nearly 12.8% recently.

Kohl's (KSS) shares fell nearly 24% after the retailer swung to a fiscal Q1 loss on a drop in sales and lowered its full-year outlook.

Hormel Foods (HRL) lifted the low end of its full-year earnings outlook on Thursday, even though the food maker's fiscal Q2 sales decreased from a year earlier and missed market expectations. Its shares tumbled 9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.