Consumer Sector Update for 05/29/2024: DKS, CHWY, ANF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% recently.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) rose 8 % after it reported higher fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net sales. The company also raised its full-year 2024 outlook.

Chewy (CHWY) was up more than 12% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and net sales.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was 5% higher after it reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also raised its fiscal 2024 net sales growth outlook.

