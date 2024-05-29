News & Insights

Markets
DKS

Consumer Sector Update for 05/29/2024: DKS, CHWY, ANF, XLP, XLY

May 29, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% recently.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) rose 8 % after it reported higher fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net sales. The company also raised its full-year 2024 outlook.

Chewy (CHWY) was up more than 12% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and net sales.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was 5% higher after it reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also raised its fiscal 2024 net sales growth outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKS
CHWY
ANF
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.