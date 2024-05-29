News & Insights

ANF

Consumer Sector Update for 05/29/2024: ANF, CHWY, AAL

May 29, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were retreating Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each shedding about 0.5%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales increased by 6.3% from a year earlier in the week ended May 25 after a 5.5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shared soared almost 22% after the company raised its fiscal 2024 revenue and margin guidance following stronger-than-expected top- and bottom-line gains in Q1.

Chewy (CHWY) surged past 28% after the online pet store reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and lifted its full-year margin guidance.

American Airlines (AAL) shares sank 15% after the company cut its Q2 earnings outlook late on Tuesday. The airline also said its chief commercial officer will leave next month.

