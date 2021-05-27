US Markets
TSLA

Consumer Reports drops 'top pick' for Tesla Model 3

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Tesla’s decision to remove radar sensors from two of its U.S. vehicles has cost it top safety ratings from a widely-followed insurance industry group and the influential Consumer Reports magazine.

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - Tesla’s TSLA.O decision to remove radar sensors from two of its U.S. vehicles has cost it top safety ratings from a widely-followed insurance industry group and the influential Consumer Reports magazine.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also plans to remove the Model 3’s Top Safety Pick+ designation, Consumer Reports said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular