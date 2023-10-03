Consumer Protection Agency Fights For Its Life In Supreme Court Case

The Supreme Court is hearing a case on Tuesday that could threaten the future funding of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, known as the CFPB. The agency oversees federal consumer financial protection laws. It was created by Congress in 2010, largely in response to home buyers’ difficulties during the 2008 financial crisis.

Challenging the bureau is a payday lending group called the Community Financial Services Association of America, or CFSA. It argues that the CFPB’s rules are invalid because the CFPB’s current funding through the Federal Reserve Board is unconstitutional. Instead, CFSA maintains, the bureau should be funded by lawmakers during the annual appropriations process.

The CFPB challenge is one of the first high-profile cases the Supreme Court is taking up as it reconvenes this week. State and national organizations, including consumer advocates, rallied on the Supreme Court steps October 2, a day before the CFPB hearing, expressing their concerns about conservative justices and demanding that Congress step in.

“The Supreme Court has a choice in its ruling: it can side with judicial precedent, historical practice, common sense, and text of the Constitution—or it can side with payday lenders and economic chaos,” said Michael Calhoun, president of the Center for Responsible Lending, one of the groups represented at the rally.

Although the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on October 3, a decision will take months. The Supreme Court is scheduled to release its decisions on all cases heard this term in April 2024.

Details of the CFPB Case Before SCOTUS

The CFPB was created through the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, in which Congress required the CFPB director to request money for operations from the Federal Reserve Board, with limitations. For fiscal year 2024, the CFPB’s funding from the Fed is capped at $785 million, according to the budget on the CFPB’s website.

The CFSA, in fighting a payday lending rule that the CFPB wrote, argues that the agency should be funded through Congress’ annual appropriations process.

Congress is currently struggling to approve any of its 12 appropriation bills. It nearly sent the government into a shutdown before passing a temporary 45-day budget extension—just hours before the October 1 deadline.

Because the CFPB is independently funded, it can continue operating during a government shutdown. This is also true for other critical government entities like the Federal Reserve Board, Medicare and Social Security.

Nevertheless, last year the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals accepted CFSA’s argument that the CFPB’s funding was unconstitutional, setting the stage for the hearing before the high court. If the CFSA prevails, some observers say it could call into question other federal agencies that are similarly funded outside the appropriations process.

Lawsuits like this “could exacerbate government shutdowns by making essential financial oversight, support for seniors, and more subject to the political whims of Congress—something Congress itself recognized as foolish,” Calhoun said in a news release just before the Supreme Court hearing.

What the CFPB Case Means for Consumers

The CFPB case could affect millions of Americans. It is the main federal agency focused solely on the regulation and enforcement of many consumer protection laws. Importantly, that includes taking in consumer complaints to help crack down on bad actors.

For instance, the CFPB oversees the laws that prevent discrimination in lending. It also created the qualified mortgage rule, which profoundly changed mortgage underwriting after the 2008 housing crash.

Related: Best Mortgage Lenders Of 2023

Most recently, the agency said it plans to propose a rule that would remove medical debt from consumer credit reports. Excluding that information from consideration by lenders could help millions of Americans financially.

Altering the CFPB’s funding could undermine its ongoing rule-making, such as the medical debt proposal, as well as enforcement actions. It could face the same operational delays often experienced by federal agencies that depend on Congress to pass the government’s annual budget.

A CFPB loss could also provide a stronger footing for opponents to take down the agency entirely, which would hamper new rules as well as actions it has already taken. Longstanding financial protection laws were transferred to the CFPB when it was created, and could be transferred to a different agency if the CFPB ceases to exist. But the bureau’s supporters argue that those rules were not well enforced before, which is the reason a CFPB was needed in the first place.

And the agency has shown its teeth. It has cited large banks such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, payday lenders, payment processors and the three credit reporting bureaus. In 2015 it took action against a land development company for not filling potholes in a Tennessee neighborhood, saying it had misrepresented the quality of the roads to potential home buyers.

Enforcement is another concern. If the payday lending group succeeds in its argument, other companies cited by the CFPB could potentially challenge its authority as well.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.