Consumer Protection Agency At Risk As SCOTUS Hears Funding Arguments

The Supreme Court has now heard oral arguments in a case that could defund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB. The agency has long been a target of conservative lawmakers who dislike its far-reaching power to investigate banks and financial products.

But during Tuesday’s hearing liberal and conservative justices alike expressed doubts about the merits of the plaintiff’s claim that the bureau’s funding is unconstitutional.

The plaintiff, the Consumer Financial Services Association of America, or CFSA, represents the payday lending industry, which is subject to CFPB rules. CFSA argued before the high court that Congress is “giving away the power of the purse” when it allows the CFPB director to request “perpetual” funding from the Federal Reserve, rather than through Congress’s annual appropriations process.

The justices met that argument with some resistance, pointing out that the bureau already has a cap on its budget, that some other federal agencies have similar funding structures, and that Congress can change the funding amount at will.

“The word ‘perpetual’… implies that it’s entrenched and that a future Congress couldn’t change it. But Congress could change it tomorrow,” said conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Argument Against CFPB Funding Leaves Justices ‘at a Total Loss’

CFSA’s attorney, Noel Francisco, repeatedly asserted that Congress gave the head of the CFPB too much discretion in the vast amount of money it could request. The CFPB’s current funding cap of more than $700 million has never been reached.

“Congress has not determined the amount that this agency should be spending. Instead, it has delegated to the director the authority to pick his own appropriation, subject only to an upper limit that’s so high it’s rarely meaningful,” Francisco said.

“I think we’re all struggling to figure out, then, what’s the standard you would use,” said conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Other justices, including liberals Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, and conservatives Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, also questioned the CFSA’s contention, since the bureau’s funds come from “standing” appropriations.

Among federal agencies, “over 60% of the appropriations…are of standing appropriations. They’re not given every year. And some of them are fixed and some of them are not,” said Sotomayor.

“I am trying to understand your argument and I am at a total loss,” she said.

Ending the CFPB Would Be Catastrophic, Supporters Say

The CFPB has written hundreds of rules and guidelines since its doors opened in 2011. It has taken enforcement actions totaling $16 billion in relief for 192 million consumers through 2022.

Unwinding the agency by defunding it could undermine its rules and give companies an incentive to question any action taken against them, according to CFPB supporters. That would be damaging for Americans and the economy, they argue.

“The Supreme Court has the world of consumer finance in its hands. Whether it will turn that world upside down or not is the question,” said mortgage attorney Jay Beitel, principal at Polunsky Beitel Green, in a post-hearing statement.

Indeed, some lenders acknowledge a need for the CFPB, which was the main federal agency to rewrite mortgage rules following the 2008 financial crisis. If it were to be eliminated, the mortgage industry in particular could be harmed.

The Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Association of Home Builders and the National Association of Realtors filed a joint brief in May saying the SCOTUS decision could have “potentially catastrophic consequences” if it leads to weakening the CFPB and its rulemaking powers.

This “could set off a wave of challenges and the housing market could descend into chaos, to the detriment of all mortgage borrowers,” the groups said in the brief.

Meanwhile, Republicans have filed a brief in support of the CFSA’s claims. The lawmakers have long claimed that the CFPB’s power is unchecked. They initially raised concerns when Elizabeth Warren—now a Democratic senator from Massachusetts—was in charge of setting up the agency before a formal director was named.

What’s Next for the Supreme Court Case on CFPB

The Supreme Court is scheduled to release its decisions on all of this term’s cases in April 2024. After Tuesday’s hearing, many observers say it appears the justices will allow the CFPB to continue.

“Based upon the oral arguments and the questions from the court, I expect the court will ‘do the least harm’ and either uphold the funding structure or require the legislature to reform it in a way that is constitutionally sound,” Beitel said.

