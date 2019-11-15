Consumer products maker Reynolds Consumer files for an estimated $1 billion IPO

Reynolds Consumer Products, a leading provider of household and kitchen products, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. However, the deal size is likely a placeholder for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion.



The Lake Forest, IL-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $3.1 billion in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol REYN. Reynolds Consumer Products filed confidentially on August 29, 2019. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citi, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets and HSBC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

