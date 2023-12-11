Consumer Prices & the Fed Decision

For the second week in a row, we’re starting a busy week in the stock market rather dormant: there are no major economic prints coming out ahead of the opening bell, and Q3 earnings season is basically over. Pre-market futures are flat — single-digits in the red for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, single-digits in the green for the blue-chip Dow and small-cap Russell 2000. Month to date, it’s the Russell leading the way, +4.56%, while the Nasdaq lags, +0.35%.



Two big events long circled on our economic calendars are for tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which will usher in an update on interest rates, which have stood pat at 5.25-5.50% since the FOMC meeting in late July. Almost certainly, Wednesday will mark the fourth meeting in the last five where the Fed did not make a move on interest rates.



Could Tuesday’s CPI figures (and Wednesday morning’s Producer Price Index [PPI]) augment the Fed’s thinking on changing rates? Nearly completely unlikely. Analysts look for the November Inflation Rate (headline CPI year over year) to come in 20 basis points (bps) lower than October, and the lowest since June 2023’s 3.0%. Core year over year CPI (stripping out volatile food and fuel prices) is expected to remain flat at 4.0%. These figures would be consistent with a steadily cooling economy, which has been the Fed’s plan all along — or at least since it began hiking the Fed funds rate back in March 2022.



Wednesday’s PPI core year over year, by the way, was the first major economic metric to deliver a “2-handle” — October came in at 2.9%. If any of this pricing data suddenly jumps higher, it may mark a change in descriptors from the Fed statement or from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference Wednesday afternoon, but — especially because pricing data is forecast via certain other monthly economic prints, and we’ve seen no spike in prices anywhere — anything but a flat interest rate decision would be a huge surprise.



Beyond these news events, we still do have a few outlying companies reporting earnings this week, with fiscal calendars not set to the majority: Adobe ADBE results come out Wednesday afternoon, Costco COST and Lennar Homes LEN Thursday, and Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants DRI Friday morning. This will basically put a bow on Q3, with better results than expected overall, but with dwindling estimates looking ahead to Q4 numbers early next year.



After today’s close, we’ll see fiscal Q2 earnings results from Casey’s General Stores CASY, the Iowa-based convenience store with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) ahead of its report. Earnings are expected to come in 2 cents below the year-ago quarter to $3.65 per share, while anticipated revenues of $4.15 billion would be +4.3% higher year over year. The company has posted positive earnings surprises in three of the last four quarters.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.