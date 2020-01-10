Consumer prices in Brazil rise 1.15 pct in December

Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index, rose 1.15 percent in December, above market forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Prices rose 4.31 percent in the 12 months through December, up from an increase of 3.27 percent in the previous month.
