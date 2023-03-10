Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.84 pct in February

Sao Paulo, March 10 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
February
January - Food and beverages
0.16
0.59
- Housing
0.82
0.33
- Household articles
0.11
0.70
- Apparel
-0.24
-0.27
- Transport
0.37
0.55
- Health and personal care
1.26
0.16
- Personal expenses
0.44
0.76
- Education
6.28
0.36
- Communication
0.98
2.09
- IPCA
0.84
0.53
