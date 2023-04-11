Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.71 pct in March

Sao Paulo, April 11 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
March
February - Food and beverages
0.05
0.16
- Housing
0.57
0.82
- Household articles
-0.27
0.11
- Apparel
0.31
-0.24
- Transport
2.11
0.37
- Health and personal care
0.82
1.26
- Personal expenses
0.38
0.44
- Education
0.10
6.28
- Communication
0.50
0.98
- IPCA
0.71
0.84
(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)
