Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.54 pct in January
Sao Paulo, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
January
December - Food and beverages
1.11
0.84
- Housing
0.16
0.74
- Household articles
1.82
1.37
- Apparel
1.07
2.06
- Transport
-0.11
0.58
- Health and personal care
0.36
0.75
- Personal expenses
0.78
0.56
- Education
0.25
0.05
- Communication
1.05
0.34
- IPCA
0.54
0.73
