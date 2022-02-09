US Markets

Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.54 pct in January

Reuters
Sao Paulo, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index , rose 0.54 percent in January, below market forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Prices rose 10.38 percent in the 12 months through January, up from an increase of 10.06 percent in the previous month. Below is the result for each price category:

January

December - Food and beverages

1.11

0.84

- Housing

0.16

0.74

- Household articles

1.82

1.37

- Apparel

1.07

2.06

- Transport

-0.11

0.58

- Health and personal care

0.36

0.75

- Personal expenses

0.78

0.56

- Education

0.25

0.05

- Communication

1.05

0.34

- IPCA

0.54

0.73

(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

