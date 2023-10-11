Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.26 pct in September

Sao Paulo, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
September
August
- Food and beverages
-0.71
-0.85
- Housing
0.47
1.11
- Household articles
-0.58
-0.04
- Apparel
0.38
0.54
- Transport
1.40
0.34
- Health and personal care
0.04
0.58
- Personal expenses
0.45
0.38
- Education
0.05
0.69
- Communication
-0.11
-0.09
- IPCA
0.26
0.23
(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.