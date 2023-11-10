Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.24 pct in October

Sao Paulo, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
October
September - Food and beverages
0.31
-0.71
- Housing
0.02
0.47
- Household articles
0.46
-0.58
- Apparel
0.45
0.38
- Transport
0.35
1.40
- Health and personal care
0.32
0.04
- Personal expenses
0.27
0.45
- Education
0.05
0.05
- Communication
-0.19
-0.11
- IPCA
0.24
0.26
(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.