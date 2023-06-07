Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.23 pct in May

Sao Paulo, June 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
May
April
- Food and beverages
0.16
0.71
- Housing
0.67
0.48
- Household articles
-0.23
0.17
- Apparel
0.47
0.79
- Transport
-0.57
0.56
- Health and personal care
0.93
1.49
- Personal expenses
0.64
0.18
- Education
0.05
0.09
- Communication
0.21
0.08
- IPCA
0.23
0.61
(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)
