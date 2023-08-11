Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.12 pct in July

Sao Paulo, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
July
June
- Food and beverages
-0.46
-0.66
- Housing
-1.01
0.69
- Household articles
0.04
-0.42
- Apparel
-0.24
0.35
- Transport
1.50
-0.41
- Health and personal care
0.26
0.11
- Personal expenses
0.38
0.36
- Education
0.13
0.06
- Communication
0.00
-0.14
- IPCA
0.12
-0.08
(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)
