Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.12 pct in July

Sao Paulo, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index , rose 0.12 percent in July, above market forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Prices rose 3.99 percent in the 12 months through July, up from an increase of 3.16 percent in the previous month. Below is the result for each price category:

July

June

- Food and beverages

-0.46

-0.66

- Housing

-1.01

0.69

- Household articles

0.04

-0.42

- Apparel

-0.24

0.35

- Transport

1.50

-0.41

- Health and personal care

0.26

0.11

- Personal expenses

0.38

0.36

- Education

0.13

0.06

- Communication

0.00

-0.14

- IPCA

0.12

-0.08

(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

