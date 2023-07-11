Consumer prices in Brazil fall 0.08 pct in June

Sao Paulo, July 11 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index , fell 0.08 percent in June, above market forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. Prices rose 3.16 percent in the 12 months through June, down from an increase of 3.94 percent in the previous month. Below is the result for each price category:

June

May

- Food and beverages

-0.66

0.16

- Housing

0.69

0.67

- Household articles

-0.42

-0.23

- Apparel

0.35

0.47

- Transport

-0.41

-0.57

- Health and personal care

0.11

0.93

- Personal expenses

0.36

0.64

- Education

0.06

0.05

- Communication

-0.14

0.21

- IPCA

-0.08

0.23

(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

