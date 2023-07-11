Consumer prices in Brazil fall 0.08 pct in June

Sao Paulo, July 11 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
June
May
- Food and beverages
-0.66
0.16
- Housing
0.69
0.67
- Household articles
-0.42
-0.23
- Apparel
0.35
0.47
- Transport
-0.41
-0.57
- Health and personal care
0.11
0.93
- Personal expenses
0.36
0.64
- Education
0.06
0.05
- Communication
-0.14
0.21
- IPCA
-0.08
0.23
