Consumer prices in Brazil down for the third month on lower fuel costs

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices came in deflationary territory for the third month in a row in September, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday, still benefiting from major tax cuts on fuels and electricity ahead of a presidential election runoff.

The benchmark IPCA index BRCPI=ECI fell 0.29% last month, IBGE said, a smaller drop than the 0.34% forecast by economists polled by Reuters and slowing down from the 0.36% fall seen in the previous month.

In the 12 months through September, inflation reached 7.17%, down from 8.73% in the previous month though slightly above the 7.1% forecast.

The consumer price drops came on the back of an aggressive monetary tightening cycle by the country's central bank and state tax cuts aimed at lowering high energy prices, which had been hurting President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity as he runs for re-election.

Latin America's largest economy also benefited from a recent fall in global oil prices, which allowed state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA to cut refinery gate fuel costs in the period.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

