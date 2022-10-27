Consumer Price Inflation Really Matters

The US has two primary measures of prices paid by consumers, for goods and services. These two consumer price index groups get constructed by separate Federal macroeconomic bureaus -- and behave differently -- over time. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to elaborate.

1. What are these two measures?

2. How do they differ from each other?

3. As I understand it, there are four categories or effects that summarize these two measures. Is that correct?

4. Are these forward or backward looking data points?

5. What’s the bottom line to this deep dive into consumer price inflation?

6. What about the Index of Leading Economic Indicators? How does that factor into this picture? Some say it’s a low-key recession signal.

7. Will all this data give the Fed a reason to ease up on its tightening?

8. Has this data caused you to change your outlook for GDP, the labor or housing markets going into year end?

9. You wrote recently that foreign stocks have been completely written off this year, yet you have your eye on three. Banco Do Brasil BDORY, Merck KGaA MKGAF and Ecopetrol EC.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, with a bit of a deep dive into U.S. economic data. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Merck KGaA (MKGAF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.