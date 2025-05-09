Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Operating Results

Consumer Portfolio Services will hold a conference call on May 13, 2025, to discuss Q1 2025 results.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPS) announced a conference call scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 operating results. Interested participants can pre-register for the call through a provided link and will receive email details for dial-in options. To ensure a smooth experience, participants are encouraged to join 15 minutes early. A replay of the call will be available for 12 months on the company's website. CPS is a specialty finance company offering indirect automobile financing primarily to individuals with past credit issues or limited credit histories, focusing on retail installment sales contracts from franchised dealerships.

Consumer Portfolio Services is scheduled to discuss its first quarter 2025 operating results in a conference call, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.



The availability of a replay for the conference call for 12 months demonstrates the company's commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.



By targeting individuals with past credit issues, the company addresses a specific market need, potentially driving business growth and expanding its customer base.

Announcement of a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 operating results may indicate the company is facing challenges or setbacks that necessitate direct communication with investors.

The focus on serving individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories suggests a higher risk profile, which could impact investor confidence.

The reliance on securitization markets for funding may expose the company to volatility in interest rates or market conditions, raising concerns about financial stability.

What date is the conference call scheduled for Consumer Portfolio Services?

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can pre-register for the conference call at this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa727447d5fdf49d4b7da9c96f3d668b7.

What time will the conference call take place?

The conference call will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

A replay will be available two hours after the call for 12 months on the company's website.

What services does Consumer Portfolio Services offer?

Consumer Portfolio Services provides indirect automobile financing for individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories.

$CPSS Insider Trading Activity

$CPSS insiders have traded $CPSS stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B ROBERTS has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 214,376 shares for an estimated $2,240,242 .

. DANIEL S WOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $135,860 .

. CHRIS TERRY (Exec. Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $101,600

APRIL CRISP (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $80,975.

$CPSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $CPSS stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Las Vegas, Nevada, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 operating results.





Those wishing to participate can pre-register for the conference call at the following link



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa727447d5fdf49d4b7da9c96f3d668b7



. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the schedule start time. A replay will be available beginning two hours after conclusion of the call for 12 months via the Company’s website at



https://ir.consumerportfolio.com/investor-relations



.









About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.









Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.









Investor Relations Contact









Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer





949-753-6811



