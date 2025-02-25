Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Reports Record Annual Revenues of $393.5 Million and Fourth Quarter Earnings of $5.1 Million

Consumer Portfolio Services reported fourth-quarter revenues of $105.3 million and a 2024 net income of $19.2 million.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. reported fourth-quarter revenues of $105.3 million and a net income of $5.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. For the full year, total revenues reached $393.5 million, marking an 11.8% increase compared to 2023, while net income for the year was $19.2 million. The company's total portfolio balance hit a record high of $3.491 billion, with new contract purchases totaling $1.682 billion for 2024. However, operating expenses also rose to $366.1 million for the year. The fourth quarter saw an annualized net charge-off rate of 8.02%. CEO Charles E. Bradley expressed optimism for 2025, highlighting a 24% growth in new loan originations. A conference call is scheduled for February 26, 2025, to discuss these results in detail.
Potential Positives
- Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $13.3 million, or 14.5%, compared to the same period in 2023, reaching $105.3 million.
- Total revenues for the full year 2024 were $393.5 million, reflecting an increase of approximately $41.5 million, or 11.8%, compared to 2023.
- The company's total portfolio balance reached $3.491 billion, the highest in its history.
- New contract purchases for 2024 totaled $1.682 billion, a significant increase from $1.358 billion in 2023, indicating robust growth in loan originations.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased significantly to $19.2 million for 2024, down from $45.3 million in 2023, reflecting a concerning decline in profitability.
- Total operating expenses rose markedly from $290.9 million in 2023 to $366.1 million in 2024, suggesting potential inefficiencies or rising costs that could impact future performance.
- Annualized net charge-offs increased to 8.02% of the average portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 7.74% in the same quarter of 2023, indicating a deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio.
FAQ
What were Consumer Portfolio Services' revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024?
Consumer Portfolio Services reported revenues of $105.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
How much net income did CPS generate for 2024?
The company generated a net income of $19.2 million for the year 2024.
What is the total portfolio balance of CPS as of December 31, 2024?
The total portfolio balance was $3.491 billion, the highest in the company's history.
How much did CPS purchase in new contracts for 2024?
CPS purchased $1.682 billion in new contracts for the full year 2024.
When will CPS hold its conference call to discuss fourth quarter results?
CPS will hold its conference call on February 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
$CPSS Insider Trading Activity
$CPSS insiders have traded $CPSS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM B ROBERTS has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,105,578.
- CHARLES E JR BRADLEY (CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $689,500
- GREG WASHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,981 shares for an estimated $501,449.
- DENESH BHARWANI (Exec. Vice President) sold 31,717 shares for an estimated $347,935
- JOHN PATRICK HARTON (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $185,000.
- DANIEL S WOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $135,860.
- APRIL CRISP (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $129,225.
- CHRIS TERRY (Exec. Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $101,600
$CPSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CPSS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VERITY & VERITY, LLC added 120,509 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,308,727
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 120,509 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,308,727
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 109,383 shares (+148.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,187,899
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 47,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $515,133
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 25,789 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,068
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 25,124 shares (+620.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,846
- INVESCO LTD. removed 24,744 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $232,098
Revenues of $105.3 million for the fourth quarter and $393.5 million for 2024
Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for 2024
Total portfolio balance of $3.491 billion, highest in company history
New contract purchases of $1.682 billion for the full year 2024
LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $5.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $105.3 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 14.5%, compared to $92.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $98.0 million compared to $82.1 million for the 2023 period. Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $7.4 million compared to pretax income of $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 total revenues were $393.5 million compared to $352.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $41.5 million, or 11.8%. Total operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $366.1 million, compared to $290.9 million for the twelve months ended December 30, 2023. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $27.4 million, compared to $61.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $19.2 million compared to $45.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, CPS purchased $457.8 million of new contracts compared to $445.9 million during the third quarter of 2024 and $301.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The total number of contracts purchased for 2024 totaled $1.682 billion compared to $1.358 billion in 2023. The Company's receivables totaled $3.491 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase from $3.330 billion as of September 31, 2024 and an increase from $2.970 billion as of December 31, 2023.
Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 8.02% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.74% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 14.85% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2024, compared to 14.55% as of December 31, 2023.
“New loan originations grew by 24% in 2024 over the prior year, leading to solid top line revenue growth,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “With positive trends in loan originations and operating efficiencies, we remain optimistic in all aspects of our business going into 2025.”
Conference Call
CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on February 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 operating results.
Those wishing to participate can pre-register for the conference call at the following link
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI34e818cf84a24e118241657af74dd2d4
. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the schedule start time. A replay will be available beginning two hours after conclusion of the call for 12 months via the Company’s website at
https://ir.consumerportfolio.com/investor-relations
.
About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.
Investor Relations Contact
Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer
949-753-6811
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Interest income
$
98,150
$
83,260
$
363,962
$
329,219
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value
5,000
6,000
21,000
12,000
Other income
2,153
2,718
8,544
10,795
105,303
91,978
393,506
352,014
Expenses:
Employee costs
23,889
23,157
96,192
88,148
General and administrative
14,422
13,777
54,710
50,001
Interest
52,522
40,277
191,257
146,631
Provision for credit losses
(728
)
(1,600
)
(5,307
)
(22,300
)
Other expenses
7,847
6,523
29,223
28,437
97,952
82,134
366,075
290,917
Income before income taxes
7,351
9,844
27,431
61,097
Income tax expense
2,206
2,657
8,228
15,754
Net income
$
5,145
$
7,187
$
19,203
$
45,343
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.24
$
0.34
$
0.90
$
2.17
Diluted
$
0.21
$
0.29
$
0.79
$
1.80
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
21,412
21,136
21,292
20,896
Diluted
24,274
24,879
24,325
25,218
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,713
$
6,174
Restricted cash and equivalents
125,684
119,257
Finance receivables measured at fair value
3,313,767
2,722,662
Finance receivables
5,420
27,553
Allowance for finance credit losses
(433
)
(2,869
)
Finance receivables, net
4,987
24,684
Deferred tax assets, net
1,010
3,736
Other assets
36,707
27,233
$
3,493,868
$
2,903,746
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
70,151
$
62,544
Warehouse lines of credit
410,898
234,025
Residual interest financing
99,176
49,875
Securitization trust debt
2,594,384
2,265,446
Subordinated renewable notes
26,489
17,188
3,201,098
2,629,078
Shareholders' equity
292,770
274,668
$
3,493,868
$
2,903,746
Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)
At and for the
At and for the
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Contracts purchased
$
457.81
$
301.80
$
1,681.94
$
1,357.75
Contracts securitized
$
298.42
$
306.70
1,256.13
1,352.11
Total portfolio balance (1)
$
3,490.96
$
2,970.07
$
3,490.96
$
2,970.07
Average portfolio balance (1)
$
3,445.52
$
2,958.95
3,209.99
2,913.57
Delinquencies (1)
31+ Days
12.11
%
12.29
%
Repossession Inventory
2.74
%
2.26
%
Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory
14.85
%
14.55
%
Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (1)
8.02
%
7.74
%
7.62
%
6.53
%
Recovery rates (1), (2)
27.2
%
34.3
%
30.1
%
39.2
%
For the
For the
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
$ (3)
% (4)
$ (3)
% (4)
$ (3)
% (4)
$ (3)
% (4)
Interest income
$
98.15
11.4
%
$
83.26
11.3
%
$
363.96
11.3
%
$
329.22
11.3
%
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value
5.00
0.6
%
6.00
0.8
%
21.00
0.7
%
12.00
0.4
%
Other income
2.15
0.2
%
2.72
0.4
%
8.54
0.3
%
10.80
0.4
%
Interest expense
(52.52
)
-6.1
%
(40.28
)
-5.4
%
(191.26
)
-6.0
%
(146.63
)
-5.0
%
Net interest margin
52.78
6.1
%
51.70
7.0
%
202.25
6.3
%
205.38
7.0
%
Provision for credit losses
0.73
0.1
%
1.60
0.2
%
5.31
0.2
%
22.30
0.8
%
Risk adjusted margin
53.51
6.2
%
53.30
7.2
%
207.56
6.5
%
227.68
7.8
%
Other operating expenses (5)
(46.16
)
-5.4
%
(43.46
)
-5.9
%
(180.13
)
-5.6
%
(166.59
)
-5.7
%
Pre-tax income
$
7.35
0.9
%
$
9.84
1.3
%
$
27.43
0.9
%
$
61.10
2.1
%
(1) Excludes third party portfolios.
(2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.
(3) Numbers may not add due to rounding.
(4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.
(5) Total pre-tax expenses less provision for credit losses and interest expense.
