Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Reports Record Annual Revenues of $393.5 Million and Fourth Quarter Earnings of $5.1 Million

Consumer Portfolio Services reported fourth-quarter revenues of $105.3 million and a 2024 net income of $19.2 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. reported fourth-quarter revenues of $105.3 million and a net income of $5.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. For the full year, total revenues reached $393.5 million, marking an 11.8% increase compared to 2023, while net income for the year was $19.2 million. The company's total portfolio balance hit a record high of $3.491 billion, with new contract purchases totaling $1.682 billion for 2024. However, operating expenses also rose to $366.1 million for the year. The fourth quarter saw an annualized net charge-off rate of 8.02%. CEO Charles E. Bradley expressed optimism for 2025, highlighting a 24% growth in new loan originations. A conference call is scheduled for February 26, 2025, to discuss these results in detail.

Potential Positives

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $13.3 million, or 14.5%, compared to the same period in 2023, reaching $105.3 million.

Total revenues for the full year 2024 were $393.5 million, reflecting an increase of approximately $41.5 million, or 11.8%, compared to 2023.

The company's total portfolio balance reached $3.491 billion, the highest in its history.

New contract purchases for 2024 totaled $1.682 billion, a significant increase from $1.358 billion in 2023, indicating robust growth in loan originations.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased significantly to $19.2 million for 2024, down from $45.3 million in 2023, reflecting a concerning decline in profitability.

Total operating expenses rose markedly from $290.9 million in 2023 to $366.1 million in 2024, suggesting potential inefficiencies or rising costs that could impact future performance.

Annualized net charge-offs increased to 8.02% of the average portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 7.74% in the same quarter of 2023, indicating a deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio.

FAQ

What were Consumer Portfolio Services' revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024?

Consumer Portfolio Services reported revenues of $105.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much net income did CPS generate for 2024?

The company generated a net income of $19.2 million for the year 2024.

What is the total portfolio balance of CPS as of December 31, 2024?

The total portfolio balance was $3.491 billion, the highest in the company's history.

How much did CPS purchase in new contracts for 2024?

CPS purchased $1.682 billion in new contracts for the full year 2024.

When will CPS hold its conference call to discuss fourth quarter results?

CPS will hold its conference call on February 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CPSS Insider Trading Activity

$CPSS insiders have traded $CPSS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B ROBERTS has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,105,578 .

. CHARLES E JR BRADLEY (CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $689,500

GREG WASHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,981 shares for an estimated $501,449 .

. DENESH BHARWANI (Exec. Vice President) sold 31,717 shares for an estimated $347,935

JOHN PATRICK HARTON (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $185,000 .

. DANIEL S WOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $135,860 .

. APRIL CRISP (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $129,225 .

. CHRIS TERRY (Exec. Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $101,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CPSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CPSS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Revenues of $105.3 million for the fourth quarter and $393.5 million for 2024



Revenues of $105.3 million for the fourth quarter and $393.5 million for 2024



Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for 2024



Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for 2024



Total portfolio balance of $3.491 billion, highest in company history



Total portfolio balance of $3.491 billion, highest in company history



New contract purchases of $1.682 billion for the full year 2024







LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $5.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.





Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $105.3 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 14.5%, compared to $92.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $98.0 million compared to $82.1 million for the 2023 period. Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $7.4 million compared to pretax income of $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 total revenues were $393.5 million compared to $352.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $41.5 million, or 11.8%. Total operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $366.1 million, compared to $290.9 million for the twelve months ended December 30, 2023. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $27.4 million, compared to $61.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $19.2 million compared to $45.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, CPS purchased $457.8 million of new contracts compared to $445.9 million during the third quarter of 2024 and $301.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The total number of contracts purchased for 2024 totaled $1.682 billion compared to $1.358 billion in 2023. The Company's receivables totaled $3.491 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase from $3.330 billion as of September 31, 2024 and an increase from $2.970 billion as of December 31, 2023.





Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 8.02% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.74% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 14.85% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2024, compared to 14.55% as of December 31, 2023.





“New loan originations grew by 24% in 2024 over the prior year, leading to solid top line revenue growth,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “With positive trends in loan originations and operating efficiencies, we remain optimistic in all aspects of our business going into 2025.”









Conference Call









CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on February 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 operating results.





Those wishing to participate can pre-register for the conference call at the following link



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI34e818cf84a24e118241657af74dd2d4



. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the schedule start time. A replay will be available beginning two hours after conclusion of the call for 12 months via the Company’s website at



https://ir.consumerportfolio.com/investor-relations



.









About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.









Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.







Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.











Investor Relations Contact









Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer





949-753-6811











Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(In thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)























































Three months ended









Twelve months ended













December 31,









December 31,



















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenues:







































Interest income





$





98,150













$





83,260













$





363,962













$





329,219













Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value









5,000

















6,000

















21,000

















12,000













Other income









2,153

















2,718

















8,544

















10,795





















105,303

















91,978

















393,506

















352,014















Expenses:







































Employee costs









23,889

















23,157

















96,192

















88,148













General and administrative









14,422

















13,777

















54,710

















50,001













Interest









52,522

















40,277

















191,257

















146,631













Provision for credit losses









(728





)













(1,600





)













(5,307





)













(22,300





)









Other expenses









7,847

















6,523

















29,223

















28,437





















97,952

















82,134

















366,075

















290,917













Income before income taxes









7,351

















9,844

















27,431

















61,097













Income tax expense









2,206

















2,657

















8,228

















15,754













Net income





$





5,145













$





7,187













$





19,203













$





45,343

















































Earnings per share:





































Basic





$





0.24













$





0.34













$





0.90













$





2.17













Diluted





$





0.21













$





0.29













$





0.79













$





1.80

















































Number of shares used in computing earnings per share:





































Basic









21,412

















21,136

















21,292

















20,896













Diluted









24,274

















24,879

















24,325

















25,218































































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)



































December 31,









December 31,

















2024

















2023















Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





11,713













$





6,174













Restricted cash and equivalents









125,684

















119,257













Finance receivables measured at fair value









3,313,767

















2,722,662

































Finance receivables









5,420

















27,553













Allowance for finance credit losses









(433





)













(2,869





)









Finance receivables, net









4,987

















24,684





















































Deferred tax assets, net









1,010

















3,736













Other assets









36,707

















27,233

















$





3,493,868













$





2,903,746



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





70,151













$





62,544













Warehouse lines of credit









410,898

















234,025













Residual interest financing









99,176

















49,875













Securitization trust debt









2,594,384

















2,265,446













Subordinated renewable notes









26,489

















17,188





















3,201,098

















2,629,078

































Shareholders' equity









292,770

















274,668

















$





3,493,868













$





2,903,746

















































Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)

















At and for the









At and for the

















Three months ended









Twelve months ended

















December 31,









December 31,























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































Contracts purchased









$





457.81













$





301.80













$





1,681.94













$





1,357.75













Contracts securitized









$





298.42













$





306.70

















1,256.13

















1,352.11





















































Total portfolio balance (1)









$





3,490.96













$





2,970.07













$





3,490.96













$





2,970.07













Average portfolio balance (1)









$





3,445.52













$





2,958.95

















3,209.99

















2,913.57





























































































Delinquencies (1)









































31+ Days













12.11





%













12.29





%

























Repossession Inventory















2.74









%

















2.26









%



























Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory













14.85





%













14.55





%

































































Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (1)













8.02





%













7.74





%













7.62





%













6.53





%

















































Recovery rates (1), (2)













27.2





%













34.3





%













30.1





%













39.2





%

































































For the









For the













Three months ended









Twelve months ended













December 31,









December 31,















2024













2023

















2024

















2023

























$ (3)

















% (4)

















$ (3)

















% (4)

















$ (3)

















% (4)

















$ (3)

















% (4)











Interest income





$





98.15













11.4





%









$





83.26













11.3





%









$





363.96













11.3





%









$





329.22













11.3





%









Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value









5.00













0.6





%













6.00













0.8





%













21.00













0.7





%













12.00













0.4





%









Other income









2.15













0.2





%













2.72













0.4





%













8.54













0.3





%













10.80













0.4





%









Interest expense









(52.52





)









-6.1





%













(40.28





)









-5.4





%













(191.26





)









-6.0





%













(146.63





)









-5.0





%









Net interest margin









52.78













6.1





%













51.70













7.0





%













202.25













6.3





%













205.38













7.0





%









Provision for credit losses









0.73













0.1





%













1.60













0.2





%













5.31













0.2





%













22.30













0.8





%









Risk adjusted margin









53.51













6.2





%













53.30













7.2





%













207.56













6.5





%













227.68













7.8





%









Other operating expenses (5)









(46.16





)









-5.4





%













(43.46





)









-5.9





%













(180.13





)









-5.6





%













(166.59





)









-5.7





%









Pre-tax income





$





7.35













0.9





%









$





9.84













1.3





%









$





27.43













0.9





%









$





61.10













2.1





%





























































(1) Excludes third party portfolios.









(2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.









(3) Numbers may not add due to rounding.









(4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.









(5) Total pre-tax expenses less provision for credit losses and interest expense.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.