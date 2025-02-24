Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. to Host Conference Call on February 26, 2025 to Discuss Q4 2024 Results

Consumer Portfolio Services will discuss Q4 2024 results on a conference call February 26, 2025. Registration required.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPS) has announced a conference call scheduled for February 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 operating results. Participants can pre-register for the call via a provided link and will receive email confirmation with dial-in details. The company encourages attendees to join the call 15 minutes early to avoid delays. A replay of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website for 12 months after it concludes. CPS focuses on providing indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit issues or limited credit histories by purchasing retail installment sales contracts from dealerships.

Potential Positives

The scheduled conference call indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed about the company's financial performance.

The fourth quarter operating results discussion highlights the company's ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders, which may foster trust and confidence among investors.

Providing a replay of the conference call for 12 months allows for broader access to information, catering to different stakeholders' schedules and increasing the potential for investor engagement.

Consumer Portfolio Services' focus on indirect automobile financing for individuals with past credit problems may position the company favorably in a niche market, potentially leading to growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a conference call to discuss fourth quarter operating results may indicate that the company's performance is under scrutiny, potentially reflecting poor results or financial difficulties.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the CPS conference call?

The CPS conference call is scheduled for February 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

How can I participate in the CPS conference call?

You can pre-register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI34e818cf84a24e118241657af74dd2d4.

Will there be a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available two hours after the call for 12 months on the CPS website.

Who should I contact for investor relations at CPS?

You can contact Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer, at 949-753-6811 for investor relations inquiries.

What services does Consumer Portfolio Services provide?

CPS specializes in indirect automobile financing for individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories.

$CPSS Insider Trading Activity

$CPSS insiders have traded $CPSS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B ROBERTS has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,105,578 .

. CHARLES E JR BRADLEY (CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $689,500

GREG WASHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,981 shares for an estimated $501,449 .

. DENESH BHARWANI (Exec. Vice President) sold 31,717 shares for an estimated $347,935

JOHN PATRICK HARTON (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $185,000 .

. DANIEL S WOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $135,860 .

. APRIL CRISP (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $129,225 .

. CHRIS TERRY (Exec. Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $101,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CPSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CPSS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 operating results.





Those wishing to participate can pre-register for the conference call at the following link



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI34e818cf84a24e118241657af74dd2d4



. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the schedule start time. A replay will be available beginning two hours after conclusion of the call for 12 months via the Company’s website at



https://ir.consumerportfolio.com/investor-relations



.









About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.









Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.









Investor Relations Contact









Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer





949-753-6811



