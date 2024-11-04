Consumer Portfolio partners with SeniLink to enhance fraud prevention

Consumer Portfolio (CPSS) Services announced that it has partnered with SentiLink. The partnership enables CPS to improve its fraud prevention efforts while also saving the Company approximately $1 million per quarter so far. SentiLink’s AI-driven technology analyzes key identity and fraud indicators to generate actionable reports for CPS, helping the Company lend to legitimate, verified borrowers. This improvement in fraud detection directly supports CPS’s goal of significantly reducing lifetime portfolio losses, ultimately reinforcing financial performance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CPSS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.