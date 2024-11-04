News & Insights

Consumer Portfolio partners with SeniLink to enhance fraud prevention

November 04, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Consumer Portfolio (CPSS) Services announced that it has partnered with SentiLink. The partnership enables CPS to improve its fraud prevention efforts while also saving the Company approximately $1 million per quarter so far. SentiLink’s AI-driven technology analyzes key identity and fraud indicators to generate actionable reports for CPS, helping the Company lend to legitimate, verified borrowers. This improvement in fraud detection directly supports CPS’s goal of significantly reducing lifetime portfolio losses, ultimately reinforcing financial performance.

