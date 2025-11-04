This Consumer Lender Stock Popped After Reporting Strong Earnings. Here's Why It's Just Getting Started.

Key Points

LendingClub reported impressive third-quarter results, with loan originations up 37% year over year.

The lender saw strong demand for its loans from customers and for its structured certificates.

It has improved its lending standards and sees a massive refinancing opportunity ahead.

10 stocks we like better than LendingClub ›

Concerns have emerged about consumer strength lately, especially with credit card debt hitting all-time highs. But there might be some relief on the horizon. The Federal Reserve has been reducing its benchmark interest rate, which could help ease borrowing costs and encourage consumers to consolidate their debts and take advantage of lower rates.

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) is in a prime position to ride this potential boom in refinancing. The company's recent results were impressive, and its stock soared by 10% the very next day. The stock has since given up its post-earnings pop, but I think the company is just getting started and this dip could be a buying opportunity. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

LendingClub has drastically improved its business

Since 2015, LendingClub has evolved from a pioneer in peer-to-peer lending into a digital bank, repositioning its business model and becoming more resilient in the process. The fundamental transformation happened in 2021 with its acquisition of Radius Bank, making LendingClub an early U.S. fintech to acquire a traditional bank.

This move enabled full-stack banking capabilities, including FDIC-insured accounts, low-cost deposits, and enhanced lending capabilities. It also reduced funding costs and unlocked embedded finance opportunities through the bank's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform.

One key aspect of acquiring Radius Bank was that it unlocked an opportunity for LendingClub to retain some of the loans it originates while selling the remainder. This allows the company to hold on to the highest-quality loans it makes and earn interest income on them. This interest income has been a major driver of LendingClub's growth in recent years, as it benefited from the rising interest rate environment.

Loan originations are robust, and demand for its products is growing

In the third quarter, LendingClub originated over $2.6 billion in loans, representing a 37% year-over-year increase. It held approximately $594 million of these loans in the quarter and generated a record $158 million in net interest income. The remainder of its loans (77%) were sold through its marketplace, which includes whole-loan sales to institutional buyers and securitized offerings.

One key to its loan sales is its Structured Loan Certificates program. These are rated asset-backed securities backed by prime consumer loans, issued through a master trust structure. This structure allows LendingClub to recycle capital efficiently while offering investors attractive, risk-adjusted returns.

Demand for its structured certificates was robust, with sales totaling $1 billion in the quarter. During the quarter, the company secured a memorandum of understanding with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock investment advisors to purchase up to $1 billion through LendingClub's marketplace programs spanning through 2026.

It is also attracting new capital through a new rated product specifically designed to attract insurance capital. This new product is "capturing strong interest" according to CEO Scott Sanborn, and is expected to help the company continue to improve loan sales and grow marketplace revenue.

Keep an eye on credit quality

Consumer lenders like LendingClub face specific risks, including those from credit, interest rates, and funding. Rising delinquencies, macroeconomic shocks, or liquidity tightening can put pressure on its margins and impair its loan portfolio. LendingClub's hybrid model helps mitigate these risks.

By holding a portion of loans on its balance sheet and selling the rest through whole-loan sales and structured certificates, LendingClub diversifies its funding and offloads risk. Its bank charter provides it with low-cost capital, reducing its reliance on volatile capital markets and enabling it to hold more loans during periods of subdued investor demand.

LendingClub's asset quality has held steady. Net charge-offs have declined year over year, from 5.4% to 2.9%. Not only that, but net charge-offs in its held-for-investment portfolio improved to $31 million from $56 million last year. The company has been proactive in tightening credit and focusing on prime borrowers since the pandemic, and its held-for-investment loans have an average FICO® Score above 700.

LendingClub's huge refinancing opportunity

If interest rates continue their downward trend, LendingClub could experience a huge wave of refinancing across its prime borrower base. Millions of consumers holding high-interest personal loans or credit card loans could be incentivized to refinance into lower-rate products. This would drive a surge in loan originations, boost fee income, and expand LendingClub's addressable market.

As a digital-first lender with a growing customer base, it's well-positioned to capture this demand. Not only that, but demand from private credit investors remains robust, which should bode well for LendingClub's future sales.

LendingClub has a strong growth opportunity ahead of it. It has adapted to the environment by adding a bank charter and generating net interest income while boosting its structured certificate program. At 11.5 times next year's projected earnings, I think LendingClub is a good value stock for investors today.

Should you invest $1,000 in LendingClub right now?

Before you buy stock in LendingClub, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and LendingClub wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,269!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,146!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Courtney Carlsen has positions in LendingClub. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.