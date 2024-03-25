Consumer lender Curo files for bankruptcy to cut $1 bln in debt

By Dietrich Knauth

March 25 (Reuters) - Consumer finance company Curo Group filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas on Monday, aiming to complete a restructuring that would eliminate $1 billion in debt and hand control of the company to its lenders.

The Chicago-based company owes $2.1 billion to a group of investment funds that include Oaktree Capital Management, Caspian Capital and Empyrean Capital Partners. About three-quarters of its lenders support its restructuring plan, and Curo intends to build on that support to complete its bankruptcy restructuring within 120 days, the company said Monday.

"The significant support we have received from our lenders and stakeholders will allow us to move forward expeditiously as we continue to provide our customers with a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services," Curo CEO Doug Clark said in a statement.

The company primarily provides short-term loans to U.S. and Canadian consumers who make between $10,000 and $60,000 a year. It operates under several consumer-facing brands, including Covington Credit, First Heritage Credit, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Quick Credit, Cash Money and LendDirect.

Curo stumbled in recent years during an attempt to transition its business to focus more on longer-term, higher-balance and lower-interest rate credit products that carry less regulatory and reputational risk than its higher-interest legacy offerings, according to court documents filed Monday.

Curo has been sued by U.S. regulators over some of its legacy loans, with regulators taking aim at an alleged practice of "churning" short-term loans into high-cost, long-term debt through repeated refinancing. Curo denied those allegations, and said that the loans were originated before Curo bought the company that issued them.

As part of its pre-bankruptcy restructuring, Curo took on debt to acquire Heights Finance and First Heritage, and it sold off some of its brands that focused on short term, higher credit risk loans, including Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit and Flexiti.

The sale of Flexiti generated just $63.7 million, and the lower-than-expected result caused a cash crunch for Curo, according to court documents. Curo had acquired Flexiti for $113.4 million in 2021, and it invested $227.5 into the business after acquiring it, according to court documents.

As money grew tight, Curo missed $35 million in debt payments due in February, and its stock was de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange on March 11.

Curo intends to finance its restructuring with a $70 million bankruptcy loan financing provided by a group of its existing lenders.

The company had $672 million in total revenue in 2023, and it has 2,856 employees in the U.S. and Canada, according to court documents.

The case is In re Curo Group, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 24-90165

For Curo: Sarah Schultz and Patrick Wu of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Read more:

Curo Group subsidiary sued by US regulator for 'churning' consumer loans

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.