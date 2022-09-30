Consumer Insurance is Ripe for Disruption: What Retail Investors Need to Know

By Adrian Dzielnicki, CEO of Nsure.com

As we’ve witnessed from recent disruptions in the education and healthcare industries, consumers are demanding better services and experiences for their hard earned money. The consumer insurance industry: home, auto, and life insurance–is poised for major disruption as insurance buyers want an affordable, easy, and fast technology-driven process. Here are the key takeaways for investors in this space.

There Are 3 Types of Insurance Companies, but Only 1 Has A Bright Future

The companies that are a part of the 1.28 trillion U.S. insurance sector can be put into three groups:

Lead generating companies

MGAs and Carriers

Online intermediaries

Two of these three types of companies are highly vulnerable to market volatility and catastrophic events. The other is resistant to market changes and maintains stable recurring revenue streams–even when losses increase and premiums go up.

The first type of insurance company is distinguished by its focus on lead generation. They are dependent on getting prospects or “leads” through referrals, list purchases, pay-per-click advertising or other lead generating marketing techniques. The quality of the leads and the effectiveness of the company’s salespeople determine the company’s success or failure.

Many lead generating insurance companies have not evolved their sales techniques with modern times–still relying heavily on cold calls and emails. Consumers are fatigued by years of insurance salespeople calling or emailing them day and night with upsells and offers to switch providers, so it is getting harder for lead generating companies to increase their market share. They also often lack the depth of knowledge and access to data that savvy consumers now demand.

The second type are actually two kinds of companies lumped together for their basic flaw. A Managing General Agent (MGA) acts as a wholesale broker or agent for the insurer, managing a portion or, in some cases, all of the insurance business of an insurer. An MGA delivers a carrier’s product to both insurance agencies and clients.

Whether a carrier (or provider) uses MGAs or not, they are the companies offering the coverage to the insured by issuing an insurance policy. Carriers charge premiums and pay for losses and claims covered under the policy. This makes both carriers and the MGAs who represent them extremely vulnerable to underwriting losses due to frequent payments on claims, or the loss of customers due to escalating premiums.

However, intermediaries–especially ones that take a digital-first approach and offer online mobile-friendly services are not as susceptible to the same types of risks as other insurance companies. That’s why intermediaries offer investors a unique opportunity.

An intermediary can operate with very low overhead because they don’t need to employ a large sales team. They also have the benefit of allowing the consumer to shop from over 50 carriers at once, while not being tied to actual policies or premiums themselves.

To See Where the Insurance Industry Is Headed, Investors Should Study the Travel Industry

Online search and mobile devices have completely revolutionized how people plan and book trips in the past 5 years.

When Expedia, Orbitz, and Travelocity started as separate competing companies a few years ago, there were still people who preferred using an old-school travel agent or the services offered through memberships in organizations like AAA.

Then, the mass consolidation of online travel agencies (OTAs) began with the Priceline Group and Expedia rising to the top for US travelers. These OTAs are able to access massive databases (beyond what even the large hotel chains can access) to provide searchers everything from competitive pricing to real reviews in seconds. A person can book an entire trip: airfare, hotels, and meals in minutes without ever leaving a single site. The depth of the data that can be accessed and compared helps assure the consumer that they’re getting the best deal.

A similar consolidation is happening with insurance now. Steep competition has created an abundance of bundles and options to better serve the buyer.

While most boutique or even mid-sized firms currently offer online comparison shopping and bundled plans, they simply can’t offer the same breadth of options and comparable technology-driven customer experience that intermediaries can.

Access to data, comparable online shopping, reviews and great customer service give the intermediary insurance companies a significant advantage. Insurance shoppers don’t want to only compare two or three firms against fixed pricing, and they don’t want to have to speak to an agent or MGA broker to do it. Similar to OTAs, self-service is a big selling point for insurance right now.

Databases can already auto-fill most of the information a provider needs after a person answers a few simple questions from an online form. Today’s buyer is device dependent and has a short attention span. What investors should look for is a company offering an end-to-end experience in a single touchpoint.

Whoever Controls the Data Controls the Industry

Data management is becoming a major differentiator when it comes to insurance companies. The process of buying insurance benefits from faster access to data as well.

An accurate and easy quote process is dependent on leveraging data lakes. According to Oracle, a data lake is a place to both store structured or unstructured data and organize large data sets from diverse sources.Data lakes can process data quickly and organize it on the fly, as it’s being accessed.

For a digital-first intermediary insurance company, a data lake can make it possible to prefill hundreds of data points about insureds and compare quotes from all of the top insurance providers at once. Advanced data management also allows the insured to switch policies easily with auto-filled information and a minimum of processing time.

Data lakes are more cost-effective than older ways of managing data, so their popularity will only continue to increase. More companies are already moving their data to data lakes on the cloud, making it possible to access stored data from anywhere.

Robotic Process Automation Has Entered the Insurance Space

The process of shopping for policies can be streamlined by the use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This technology employs bots that interact with humans while connecting to digital systems and software. This technology has several advantages to both the end-user and company. The accuracy of RPAs has improved to the point where they are often less prone to error than human counterparts. For companies, employee morale is improved because RPAs give time back to employees that they can devote to higher value tasks. In addition to being reliable, it’s also a non-invasive technology that can be programmed to check for and follow all regulatory and compliance requirements.

Improving the customer experience is fundamental in an industry as competitive as insurance. Effectively integrating RPA technology in the user experience can really make an insurance company stand out.

Today’s technology is already advanced to the point where robots can read text on a screen, identify and extract data, autofill information, and deliver relevant results. When these processes are run by intelligent algorithms and not humans with their own interests, it ensures that buyers will not end up over or under insured and get the best deal possible.

Getting the right insurance for the right price should only take minutes. With nearly 6,000 insurance companies in the US, the companies who prioritize data management and the user experience will be the ones that succeed.

About Adrian Dzielnicki

Dzielnicki is a licensed insurance broker and CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). He is also the co-founder and CEO at Nsure.com. Before that, he co-founded Graviton Capital, one of the largest microcap investment banks in Poland. In less than 10 years, he took over 60 companies public on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, raising over 200 million USD. He received his Masters in Economics from Wroclaw University.

About Nsure

Nsure is a proprietary online insurance shopping platform that utilizes best-in-class technologies, including Data Lake, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning components built on Microsoft intelligent cloud.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.