Consumer inflation in Japan's capital accelerates on fuel cost spike

By Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.5% in February from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's increase, suggesting that inflationary pressure in Japan from rising raw material and fuel costs continued to broaden.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI) for Japan's capital - considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends - compared with a median market forecast for a 0.4% rise and followed a 0.2% gain in January, government data showed on Friday.

A 24.2% spike in energy prices was the key driver of the rise in core CPI, which excludes fresh food prices but includes oil products, underscoring the pain higher fuel costs are inflicting on households and retailers.

Analysts expect the crisis in Ukraine to further accelerate inflation across the globe, including Japan, by pushing up commodity and fuel prices.

Prices for international crude benchmark Brent shot above $105 a barrel after Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, attacked Ukraine.

Japan's economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic's initial hit thanks to robust global demand, though curbs on economic activity to combat rising cases of the new Omicron variant have weighed on consumption.

Sluggish consumption and weak wage growth have discouraged firms from passing on higher costs to households, keeping consumer inflation distant from the central bank's 2% target.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sam Holmes)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.