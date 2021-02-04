Consumer Group Wants Rules For Covid’s Effect on Life Insurance Buyers

Citing European insurers that are clamping down on issuing life insurance policies to consumers who have had Covid-19, a U.S. consumer advocacy group is calling on insurance regulators here to protect Americans who face similar circumstances.

In a Jan. 28 letter to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America asked the association to adopt a model rule that would govern delaying or denying life insurance coverage to someone with a Covid-19 history. The advocacy group says the rule, which would be made available to state insurance regulators to voluntarily adopt, should:

Require that Covid-related underwriting rules be made public before they are put in place

Establish reasonable standards about what would trigger a delay or denial of life insurance coverage

A spokesperson for the insurance commissioners’ group says its Washington, D.C., office had not received a copy of the letter as of Feb. 2.

An Effort to Safeguard Life Insurance Buyers

The Consumer Federation of America says the model rule could head off “arbitrary or unfair underwriting rules” related to life insurance for Covid survivors.

“Some reasonable precautions by life insurers are understandable,” the letter says, “but to burden Covid patients and their families a second time is unjust and unfair. The situation requires clear and transparent approaches that safeguard consumers.”

In addition, the letter—which the consumer advocacy group also sent to major life insurers and the American Council of Life Insurers—says the proposed rule would alert current policyholders who may be tempted to drop coverage to save money that future coverage could be endangered if they have a history of Covid-19.

“Millions of consumers have had Covid-19, and without a model rule, many of them could be unreasonably denied coverage,” James Hunt, a life insurance actuary and former Vermont insurance commissioner, said in a Consumer Federation of America news release.

In Europe, some life insurance companies are imposing waiting periods before Covid-19 patients, even those who have recovered, can apply for coverage, the advocacy group says. Furthermore, some European insurers are limiting coverage for certain age groups amid the coronavirus pandemic. And others are postponing life insurance applications for anyone who had Covid-19 or lived with someone who had it.

Covid-19 Questions on Life Insurance Applications

Life insurers in the U.S. are indeed asking about Covid-19 on applications, specifically whether an applicant has been diagnosed with Covid or whether someone in their household has been diagnosed. A “yes” response could delay consideration of an application—but is not an automatic denial. Life insurance applications typically ask an array of questions about a person’s health.

Byron Udell, CEO of insurance marketplace AccuQuote, says a prior Covid-19 diagnosis doesn’t preclude someone from qualifying for life insurance, even though it’s unclear now what the long-term effects of the disease are. Life insurers are generally extending coverage to people who have had Covid-19 if they have fully recovered and it’s been at least 30 days since their most recent negative coronavirus test, he says.

Udell says he has come across only one instance at his company where someone who recovered from Covid-19 has been unable, thus far, to obtain life insurance. This man’s case has been complicated by previous health concerns—namely open-heart surgery. If Covid weren’t part of the equation, Udell says AccuQuote would be able to find coverage for the man, although at a cost 2.5 to three times higher than a similar policy for a standard applicant with no serious health issues.

Insurance Companies Follow “Sound Actuarial Principles”

Jack Dolan, a spokesperson for the American Council of Life Insurers, a trade group for life insurance companies, says that although Covid-19 may be delaying coverage in some cases, life insurers must abide by “sound actuarial principles” and are legally prohibited from making arbitrary decisions about issuing policies.

“The regulators are atop the Covid-19 situation. They recognize the challenges it poses to both consumers and companies,” Dolan says. “They also know life insurers continue to follow the letter and spirit of all laws and regulations pertaining to underwriting and continue covering as many people as possible.”

He also notes that a delay in offering life insurance coverage doesn’t mean a policy application will be rejected.

“When a significant public health crisis arises, life insurers need to consider its potential impact on all those applying for coverage. This helps ensure premiums are set properly, and that insurers will have the funds available to pay all claims,” Dolan says. “Much is uncertain right now, but not life insurers’ commitment to financially protecting as many families, individuals and small businesses as possible.”

Life Insurance for Covid-19 Survivors

Udell at AccuQuote says, “If you’re concerned that you won’t be able to get coverage because you think life insurance companies may be afraid to issue coverage in a Covid world, you don’t need to worry about that. If you’ve had Covid and you’ve fully recovered, odds are you’ll be able to obtain coverage without any trouble.”

Udell urges applicants to be honest about Covid-19 status when they’re shopping for life insurance. Lying about it could jeopardize your ability to buy coverage and, more importantly, could affect your beneficiary’s ability to collect a payout later.

